Join Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association for a cleanup around Browns Creek in Maryville on May 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to wear muck/rain boots if they have them and clothes that can get dirty. A limited supply of waders will be available.
All litter pickup supplies will be provided. Volunteers should meet at the public parking lot along the Maryville Greenway off of Parham Ave.
This event is one of the events in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup, an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community.
Volunteers are encouraged to register for this event. For more information on the Browns Creek Cleanup and to register, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809, keepblount@gmail.com.
