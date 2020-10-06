Keep Blount Beautiful, Little River Watershed Association, Blount County Soil Conservation District and City of Alcoa are in need of volunteers to help remove litter from two sections of Pistol Creek.
COVID-19 note: This event will take place entirely outside, on Saturday, Oct. 24. Masks will be required. Bring your own gloves if you have them.
In order to limit large groups, volunteers are required to sign up ahead of time. The sign up sheet can be accessed at the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org. Time slots are 9 a.m.-11 a.m. or noon-2 p.m. It is preferred that those signing up are persons already in contact with one another, i.e families or workplace colleagues, but it is not absolutely necessary. The meeting location will be given to volunteers when they sign up with their chosen time slot.
Volunteers should wear long pants and shoes that can get wet. All litter pickup supplies will be provided.
This event is one of KBB’s events in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup (BCGAC), an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community. For more information on the Pistol Creek Cleanup and other BCGAC events, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809/keepblount@gmail.com.
