The Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Keep Blount Beautiful, and Little River Watershed Association are seeking volunteers for a cleanup of Pistol Creek from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26. Volunteers should meet at the Blount County Courthouse, 345 Court St. Maryville, at 9 a.m. to receive supplies and instruction.
Each year, the Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited performs a cleanup before and after trout stocking. The goal of this event is to clean up Pistol Creek and the ponds behind Blount County Public Library post trout season.
Litter pickers, gloves, garbage bags, and a limited amount of waders will be provided. Volunteers should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet or dirty and are encouraged to wear waders or muck boots if they have them.
For more information, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809/keepblount@gmail.com
