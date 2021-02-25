The Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is seeking volunteers for a cleanup of Pistol Creek on Saturday, March 13. Volunteers should meet at the Blount County Courthouse, 345 Court St., Maryville, at 10 a.m. and plan to work until noon. The goal of this event is to clean up fishing lines and other tackle that has been left behind by fishermen in the past season. Volunteers will be split into two groups, with one group cleaning up Pistol Creek and one group cleaning the ponds behind the library.
Litter pickers and garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers should bring gloves and are encouraged to bring waders if they have them.
Any questions about the cleanup can be directed at Ernest Frey, ernest.fry@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.