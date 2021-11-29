The Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited (LRCTU) is partnering with Keep Blount Beautiful for a litter cleanup on Saturday, Dec. 4. Both organizations are seeking volunteers for the cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon.
Each year, LRCTU holds two cleanups on the stretch of Pistol Creek drainage where trout is stocked, one in the late fall before stocking begins and then a second in March after stocking is over.
Volunteers will meet at the Blount County Courthouse, 345 Court St., Maryville at 9 a.m. Volunteers will then be sent to various locations of the stretch to clean up litter. Litter pickers, gloves, garbage bags, and some waders will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to wear clothes that can get wet and dirty, wear muck or rain boots, and bring their own waders if they have them.
For more information, contact Keep Blount Beautiful at 865-681-4809 or keepblount@gmail.com.
