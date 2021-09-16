Join Keep Blount Beautiful, Little River Watershed Association, and Blackberry Farm Brewery for Dash for Trash on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Volunteers will meet at Blackberry Farm Brewery, 106 Everett Ave. Maryville, at 10:50 am to gather supplies and then clean up from 11 a.m.-noon. After the cleanup, volunteers will receive $1 off each beer purchase and have the opportunity to purchase merchandise from KBB and LRWA. All litter pickup supplies will be provided including gloves, safety vests, litter pickers, trash bags, and a limited amount of waders. Volunteers are encouraged to bring shoes that can get wet or dirty.
For more information on Dash for Trash and other events, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809/keepblount@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.