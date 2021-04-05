Join Keep Blount Beautiful, Little River Watershed Association and Vienna Coffee for a Dash for Trash litter pickup on April 10 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at Vienna Coffee, 212 College St. Maryville, to gather supplies and clean up downtown Maryville and the greenway.
Supplies include trash bags, safety vests, litter pickers and gloves. Volunteers are asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and bring their own gloves if they have them. Afterword, volunteers can enjoy 10% off their order at Vienna Coffee.
This event is one in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup (BCGAC), an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community. Tennessee Valley Authority is sponsoring the BCGAC.
For more information on Dash for Trash and other events, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809/keepblount@gmail.com.
