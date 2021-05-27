Volunteers are encouraged to join Keep Blount Beautiful and the City of Friendsville for a community litter pickup from 9 a.m to noon Saturday, June 12.
Volunteers will meet at Friendsville City Hall, 213 W. College Ave. All litter pickup supplies will be provided to clean up designated Friendsville streets.
This cleanup is a great volunteer opportunity for students, community groups, families, businesses or even individuals. City of Friendsville residents are especially encouraged to participate.
For more information and to register visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809, keepblount@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.