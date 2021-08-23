Join Keep Blount Beautiful and the City of Friendsville for a community litter pickup on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the City of Friendsville City Hall, 213 W. College Ave, to gather supplies and then clean up various areas of Friendsville. All litter pickup supplies will be provided, including gloves, safety vests, litter pickers, and trash bags.
This event is a great way to get outside, earn volunteer hours and improve the community. Keep Blount Beautiful encourages businesses, organizations, families, students and individuals to come out and participate in the cleanup.
For more information on the Friendsville Community Cleanup and other events, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809/keepblount@gmail.com.
