Volunteer registration is open for the 31st Ijams River Rescue, presented by Home Federal Bank, on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ijams Nature Center’s annual communitywide event focuses on removing trash and tires from sites along the Tennessee River and its creek tributaries from the river’s headwaters in Knoxville to the shores of Loudon County.
Volunteers can register using an online, interactive site map accessible from the Ijams River Rescue page on Ijams’ website at https://ijams.org/signature-events/river-rescue/. Slots are filled on a first-come, first served basis, and typically book quickly. The deadline to register is March 25 or until all slots have been filled.
Those wishing to sign up as a group should have all members register individually so that they can complete a waiver and provide personal contact information should Ijams need to communicate with everyone at a particular site.
For more information, visit Ijams.org or call 865-577-4717. The center is located at 2915 Island Home Ave., Knoxville.
