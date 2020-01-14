Blount County Schools is looking for volunteer reading mentors to give an hour a week to read with an elementary student. Each reading mentor will be trained and materials will be provided at no charge to the volunteers. Training requires about an hour and is conducted at the Blount County Library.
The objective of the program is to ensure that every child can read well independently. If you are interested in making a difference in the life of a child by participating in this program, call Linda Carraway at 865-984-1212, ext. 54-2267 or email her at linda.carraway@blountk12.org.
