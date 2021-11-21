AARP Foundation Tax-Aide — the nation's largest free tax preparation and assistance service — is now seeking volunteers for the 2022 tax season. An AARP membership is not required to volunteer, just the desire to help others.
Tax volunteers receive free tax training in January and once certified, they work a minimum of five hours a week during tax season, interacting with clients by preparing their tax returns. Volunteers are needed for Blount, Sevier, Loudon, Roane and Monroe counties. Becoming a tax volunteer may be right for you if you have a knack for working with numbers and using computer software.
Register at www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or email Darell Coppenger at darellcoppenger@gmail.com to join the Tax-Aide volunteer team.
