Join Keep Blount Beautiful and the Town of Louisville for the annual Town of Louisville Cleanup.
This litter pickup event is a great way to get outside, earn volunteer hours and improve your community.
Volunteers should meet at Louisville Town Hall, 3623 Louisville Road at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, to gather supplies and receive instruction. Volunteers will pick up litter on designated Louisville streets, parks and waterways. Volunteers are advised to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes.
COVID-19 note: This event will take place entirely outside. Masks will be required and volunteers should maintain 6 feet of distance between each other. Please bring your own gloves if you have them.
This event is one of KBB’s events in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup (BCGAC).
For more information on the Town of Louisville Cleanup and other BCGAC events, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809 or email keepblount@gmail.com.
