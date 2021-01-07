Four days before Christmas, it became evident that the temperatures were going to be below 25 for Christmas and the warming shelter needed to open. Phil Hoffman got in touch with First Baptist Church, Maryville and they were willing to open their facility for the three coldest nights, Dec 24, 25 and 26. Since the daytime temps for Christmas Day were not going to get above that level, they also agreed to let the shelter stay open all day Christmas. Hoffman started contacting volunteers and people began to sign up and eventually he got enough folks to provide meals and have two volunteers on site at all times.
The folks from Our Lady of Fatima provided a ham supper for Christmas Eve. We had 10 guests and they were incredibly hungry. I was surprised at the large helpings and seconds they came for, didn’t think our stomachs were built to hold that much! They were so grateful to have warm, home-cooked meals and a warm, safe place to stay for Christmas.
Two pieces of homemade apple pie survived until breakfast Christmas morning and the first two guests up got those. They were so excited. Monte Vista provided homemade breakfast casserole as well as taco soup for lunch on Christmas day. A couple of guests asked if I had made the casseroles. I said no, they were done by two ladies who cared about them and wanted to do this for their Christmas. One replied, “You tell them we love them too!”
Thanks to donations from “The Promise” program of New Harvest Church and from Monte Vista, everyone received a wrapped gift and goody bag for Christmas. Everyone got a hoodie for Christmas morning and there were goody bags filled with socks and treats that were handed out Christmas afternoon. Any leftover gifts were distributed to folks out in the community by the street outreach team from New Harvest.
The shelter stayed open all day Christmas, a special gift since there were almost no places open where they could go in and warm up. They hung out and did laundry, another gift they were so grateful for. Volunteers came and went, visited, brought snacks, drinks, pizza and treats that they enjoyed all day, even for midnight snacks. The shelter closed down for the day on Saturday but opened back up for overnight and the temps came back up on Sunday.
It was a community-wide effort with very little notice at a truly difficult time of year but Blount County people of faith stepped up and served as the presence of Christ in a wonderful way.
