Isaiah 117 House Blount County needs everyone’s help to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve the community. Starting at midnight on Aug. 18, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Isaiah 117 House Blount County has until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 27 to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On Sept. 29, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodas
sist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
You can vote for Isaiah 117 House Blount County at the following link https://www.neigh
Isaiah 117 House in Blount County will provide a unique service to children who are taken into state custody. The organization’s purpose is to provide a home for children in Blount County who have been removed from their family homes out of welfare concerns to await foster placement.
Being removed from the only home you know can be a traumatic and difficult experience for a child. Normally, the child is left to wait in a small office or cubicle while the DCS worker completes the paperwork and finds proper foster placement. Often these children have little to no belongings with them.
Isaiah 117 House Blount County will provide each child who finds themselves in this difficult situation with a loving, safe space to go while awaiting placement. Certified volunteers provide food, clothing, basic necessities, a clean bath, and a warm bed to ease the transition to foster care placement.
Blount County plans to open its new Isaiah 117 home in late summer as construction is completed. Funds will be used for house maintenance, clothes and supplies for children, DCS requests and foster family support.
Each guest arriving at Isaiah 117 House will receive a backpack of new clothing and toiletries. Support will also be given to the placement family with any resources they need to ease the transition. Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, window and door locks, diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies, age-appropriate books, etc will be provided.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
