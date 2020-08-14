AAUW Maryville and the League of Women Voters of Blount County are co-hosting the Votes for Women Car Parade at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the day the Tennessee Legislature voted to ratify the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, becoming the 36th and deciding state to do so.
The parade is open to anyone willing to follow the guidelines:
The parade will form at 5:40 p.m. in the parking lot at High Praises Church, 1615 E. Broadway and end at the parking lot at New Providence Presbyterian Church.
This event will start at 6 p.m. with Maryville Police providing escort.
Car drivers must be insured, and cars must have a decoration or sign designating them as parade cars.
Multiple occupants of cars are expected to wear masks, practice physical distancing, and not leave their vehicles during the parade.
This is a nonpartisan commemoration of an historical event. No campaigning in the parade.
