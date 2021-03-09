Blount Walk Across Tennessee, a team-based walking program, is looking for participants.
This year, a program is offered for adult participants, and another program is offered for youth participants.
For the adult Blount Walks program, participants are asked to find a team of four members, pick a team captain, and begin the Walk Across Tennessee.
For Blount Walks for Youth, participants need to find a team of up to 10 students in grades fourth — 12th, pick an adult team captain for weekly reporting, and begin the Walk Across Tennessee.
Any student that lives in Blount County is encouraged to participate in this new youth program.
Teams are encouraged to cumulatively walk the equivalent of the length of Tennessee (about 500 miles) or more, over a six-week period.
Team members do not have to walk together. Some may prefer to walk outside, while others walk on a treadmill.
The team who walks the farthest “across Tennessee” will win, but everyone who participates will take home a healthy habit — walking for fitness. Team captains will report weekly. Registration begins March 1 with kickoff March 29.
Registration ends Tuesday, March 23.
For more information and to get registered for the adult Blount Walks program, go to https://blount.tennessee.edu/blount-walks/
For more information and to get registered for Blount Walks for Youth, go to https://blount.tennessee.edu/blount -walks-for/
