Blount County had its own centennial celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment recently with the completion of a mural in downtown Maryville and a parade.
The amendment gave women the right to vote and the state of Tennessee cast the deciding vote that would get it ratified. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the history-making event.
For those wanting an outing for more perspective on our state 100 years ago, the East Tennessee Historical Society recently opened its exhibit “Marching to Victory: East Tennessee’s Role in Votes for Women.” It is at the Museum of East Tennessee History in Knoxville.
The exhibition, now open through November, tells the story of Tennessee’s history in politics and civic engagement and showcases how Tennessee became the “Perfect 36th” state needed to secure national ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
This special exhibition chronicles the national progression of the women’s suffrage movement and highlights East Tennessee contributions, including those made by Lizzie Crozier French, Cora E. Burke and Eliza Shaut White. The Streetscape with its recreation of a 1920s East Tennessee main street serves as the backdrop for visitors who are immersed in the drama of the women’s suffrage movement. Life-size mannequins dressed as suffragists hoist reproduction campaign signs, as interpretive panels recount the unique stories of how individuals affected change.
The “march to victory” culminates in the display of the letter that state Rep. Harry T. Burn received from his mother, Febb E. Burn, encouraging him to vote in support of women’s suffrage. This letter persuaded Burn to change his vote, breaking a deadlocked state legislature, and ultimately changed history by making the ratification of the 19th Amendment possible. The letter is on loan from Knox County Public Library’s Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection.
Hannah Rexrode, education and volunteer programs manager for East Tennessee Historical Society, said she has worked over the years with schools in Blount County, including Friendsville Elementary and also Coulter Grove Intermediate. The pandemic forced the museum to close in mid-March, and it just reopened Aug. 1.
Gearing up once again
All of their events were canceled. Also, one of their other exhibits, “Black and White: Knoxville in the Jim Crow Era,” wasn’t being seen. The museum decided to house it and the women’s suffrage exhibit at the same time, so visitors can now view them, as they go hand in hand.
“Black and White” is in the feature gallery, while “Marching to Victory” is a streetscape.
“The streetscape exhibit is set up to resemble a 1920s city in East Tennessee,” Rexrode explained. “There are photos of Johnson City and Chattanooga at that time. There is a reproduction of a pharmacy and lots of original artifacts.”
This display also features a streetcar that once operated in Knoxville. It has been restored and is one of the largest artifacts at the museum, Rexrode said.
Women that visitors will learn about include Lizzie Crozier French and Cora E. Burke, both of Knoxville, and Eliza Shaut White, of Johnson City. In addition, the pivotal role of a Maryville woman, Mary Wilson McTeer, is chronicled, Rexrode said.
“Before she was married, she was Mary Wilson,” Rexnode said. “She was the first woman to get a college degree in Tennessee, and that was at Maryville College.”
Rednode addded that McTeer also formed the second women’s suffrage club in the state, right here in Maryville.
French organized the Knoxville Equal Suffrage Association and was president of the Tennessee Equal Suffrage Association and Tennessee Federation of Women’s Clubs. White led Johnson City’s Women’s Suffrage March in 1916.
There isn’t much public knowledge about Burke, Rexrode pointed out. She was an African American who founded the Knoxville Colored Women’s League and who also served as an election official later on.
As explained in “Black and White: Knoxville in the Jim Crow Era,” residents of Knoxville after the Civil War felt the city was one of the few racially tolerant cities in the region. African Americans in Knoxville were allowed to vote, hold public office and serve as police officers. Still, life for black citizens was not equal to that of the white population.
“Marching to Victory” and “Black and White” are temporary exhibits at the museum. The permanent exhibit is called “Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee.”
“This exhibit takes you through Tennessee history from Native and European contacts up through the World’s Fair,” Rexrode said.
As an educator, she said she hopes visits will start to increase at the museum. She still can host small educational groups and also provide virtual programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.