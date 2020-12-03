Those interested in taking part in a twice weekly walking club are invited to join a group of walkers at Everett Senior Center. The walking club meets at the flag pole near the entrance of the center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, at 9 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. Participants walk at their own pace. Be part of the 1 Mile Club or the ½ Mile Club. To register, call 865-983-9422.
