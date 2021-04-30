The “Walls for Women” mural project received the Tennessee Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Public Relations & Media Award at its 116th Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution state conference in Franklin on April 23. The project was nominated by the Tullahoma Chapter, led by regent Emily Thoma.
Blount County had a part of this project as Miami muralist Nicole Salgar arrived back in August 2020 to paint on the side of Bike N’ Tri building in downtown Maryville. She spent a couple of weeks here.
The statewide project was in celebration of the 19th Amendment, which the state of Tennessee pased in 1920. Tennessee was the tie-breaker state that helped get the amendment passed. Last year was the 100th anniversary.
The goal of the Tennessee DAR PR & Media award is to recognize a person, media outlet, or media execution for outstanding work consistent with the DAR mission of historic preservation, education, and patriotism.
Kristin Luna accepted the award on behalf of her non-profit organization, DMA, which stands for “Do More Art.” The DAR spent much of 2020 promoting the centennial of the 19th amendment, and the Walls for Women project shined last year as an inspiring way to highlight Tennessee’s role in the suffrage movement. Seven murals were painted in seven cities, using over 200 gallons of paint, highlighting the work of women creatives and artists.
“Walls for Women not only helped our state commemorate an important event in our history, but the project literally brightens up our cities for residents and visitors alike,” said Aubrey Williams, the DAR’s state chair for public relations & media, “Kristin’s project kept fourteen artists employed during a time when many were out of work due to COVID-19.
Walls for Women was featured in more than 50 print and broadcast stories, including Forbes, Parade, USA Today, NPR, and local stations. It is estimated that has reached an audience of over 200 million across media platforms.”
Kristin also announced the two newest Tennessee cities to host murals through the project, Sweetwater and Columbia.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.
Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over
185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United
States and abroad.
DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to
promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.
If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit www.tndar.org to locate a Tennessee chapter near you.
