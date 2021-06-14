With construction costs soaring and an economy just getting back on its feet after a pandemic, the site at 316 Spurlock St., Alcoa, was nothing short of amazing on Monday.
The lot is the location of Blount County Habitat for Humanity’s most recent build, made possible by the two major sponsors, Altar’d State and Maryville First United Methodist Church.
Altar’d State has more than 100 of its employees who have signed on as volunteers for the house that will become the home of Yolanda Jordan, who can’t wait to move in and invite her two children and three grandchildren.
Monday was the kickoff of the build and all hands were on deck. Altar’d State volunteers were visible in their light blue T-shirts, which they designed themselves. Two shifts of workers per day will be hammering and whatever else needs doing as the walls go up.
Mona Nair, Habitat’s new development director, said the challenges are real.
“The average cost of a home has gone up $36,000,” she said, according to the National Association of Home Builders. “Cost of lumber is up 250%. Building materials are hard to find. All of that adds up to more costs.”
In years past, $60,000 was an adequate amount to raise for the construction of a Habitat home, Nair said. Not any more.
Kathy Jackson is executive director for the local Habitat for Humanity. She said those extra costs mean one sponsor isn’t enough per house.
“We are having to combine sponsors instead of having just one for each house,” Jackson said. “That’s what is required to make up the difference. We might have to build fewer houses because we have to raise more funds.”
This newest development in Alcoa will have 20 homes when complete. There are two others that will be move-in ready by late summer. This Altar’d State/First UMC build will have Jordan enjoying her new home by Christmas.
Jordan was on-site Monday, helping with a kickoff luncheon provided by McAlister’s. She is currently living in a mobile home in Maryville. The 56-year-old said she has been working for more than three years to realize this dream of homeownership.
Over the course of many months, Jordan has put in the sweat equity she is required to do, but she’s gone above and beyond that. To date, she has more than 400 volunteer hours spent on other Habitat homes and hers.
Leading the cause for Altar’d State was Ralph Hauze, vice president of give back and community affairs. He said 125 employees will be working over the course of five days, returning weeks later to help complete the home.
He said he plans to attend each day. Partnering with organizations like Habitat is something Altar’d State does as its mission statement. This is the company’s third local build. It also has helped build a home in Knox and Loudon counties, too.
“It is so very important to take care of your neighbors, to look after each other, even more so today,” Hauze said. Altar’d State is a retail outlet for women, with stores in Knoxville and across the nation.
Hauze stood before his employees, Habitat officials and others at the kickoff on Monday. By his side was Jordan, who Hauze praised for her work ethic and dedication to this project.
He teased that all of them have a long way to go to catch up to her level of volunteerism.
“Why wouldn’t you want to do this?” he asked. “We have to look out for each other in in the world. ... This is what we live for — giving back.”
Jordan is a fourth-generation resident of Blount County and graduate of Heritage High School. She worked in fast food for many years before training to become a certified nursing assistant. She has suffered medical issues over the years and is legally blind.
She said Hauze, Altar’d State employees and others she has never met have treated her with kindness and love.
Nair said this build is the last for 2021. The next Habitat build will begin in spring, if all the pieces come together.
“We need more partners,” Nair said. “They don’t all have to be large donations. Some industries have done well during the pandemic and we need their help. This is the last home for this year but we need to be building houses in 2022.”
