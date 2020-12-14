There are both pros and cons as many students migrate towards online school, whether for the full semester, year, or for a short period of time due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Students and teachers were asked about their thoughts on online, and the negatives and positives that come along with it.
Sierra Thatcher, a freshman doing school completely online, said, “Keeping work caught up as an online student can be hard since there is nobody really telling us to do it, but keeping caught up with things is a great feeling. Online school is easier for me since I can work at my own pace, get enough sleep at night, and get things done in an efficient, comfortable environment.”
Lily Ruppert, another freshman who has been contact-traced once, mentions, “Okay well I think the biggest con I’ve had trouble with is the lack of instruction from teachers. They tend to give instructions out loud and not over GC (google classroom], so we don’t really have things explained to us unless we email them directly to ask, and that’s a little troublesome because it can take a while for them to respond.”
Despite this con, Lily also mentions that teachers are starting to take more action to include virtual students in the classroom setting. She mentioned Jason Rowe, a world history and AP human geography teacher, who utilizes Google Meet to allow online students to still be engaged in the lectures from home.
Jillian McKeel, who has been contact-traced twice, says, “I think online is a bit easier and a bit less stressful. In school is okay and keeps me focused but all the deadlines can be overwhelming.”
Lakyn Williamson, an English and honors English teacher, provides a teacher’s perspective, “While remote learning offers some flexibility, it is not without its challenges for both students and teachers. First, some students do not have internet access and cannot work remotely. And of those that can, many find the workload overwhelming and miss the interaction and structure that are afforded through the traditional platform. Furthermore, most teachers struggle to maintain communication and engagement among their students, making the process of virtual learning difficult.”
Williamson adds that even in these uncertain circumstances, she believes that all Blount County educators and students alike are doing the best they possibly can to continue education. All in all, even through the struggles this year offers, students and educators are committed to keep the year as normal as they can, and students and families are reminded that they are cared about, especially during these unpredictable times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.