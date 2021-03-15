Last month, numerous students at the ninth grade academy were virtually asked questions about the school year. The second question they were asked is: What’s the best part of attending school at the ninth grade academy?
Hannah Merriman said, “I think the best part is getting to see my friends having classes that are with different people each period.”
An unnamed freshman replied, “Being able to meet new people.”
Ava Kilgore replied, “The best part of the ninth grade academy is that it gives you a taste of what high school will be like without putting you with all the upperclassmen. Also, you can interact with kids that came from the middle school more easily.”
Sydnee Sims answered, “The best part of attending school at the ninth grade academy is the amount of freedom we have at school. There are also a great deal of opportunities for professions you’d like to pursue.”
Mia Williams responded, “The best part about attending school at the ninth grade academy is finally getting to interact with people everyday after spending so much time at home last year.”
Lily Ruppert thought, “The best part of attending the ninth grade academy is that the small size of the school makes it easy to navigate as we move from class-to-class.”
Micaiah Mize explained, “The best part of attending school at the academy is that I am not with so many people much older and...higher in school, I guess. It’s a little intimidating, so I am happy to stick with the freshmen for this year.”
In general, the most significant advantages of attending school at the academy, according to students, are the freedom, peers, interactions, and small size. Being around classmates to gain more experiences together and create more friendships, along with simply the side of the campus, allows the classmates to get closer. Therefore, it can be gathered that students see many benefits to attending school at the William Blount Ninth Grade Academy.
