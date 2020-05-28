A William Blount High School student and ROTC member made a sweet delivery to employees at Blount Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning. Steven Pack assembled and donated 1,000 candy bars in baskets as a show of his appreciation to the workers. He was assisted by his mother, Donna Pack, who is employed at BMH. Several veterans in the community who work at BMH came out to help deliver the candy baskets to the various hospital departments.

