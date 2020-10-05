Students and staff are having to adapt to the extremely different academic environment that is the school year of 2020-2021. The staff is doing all they can do to keep us safe at school. Among many things cancelled, we still have some interesting things happening.
Congratulations to our National Merit Commended Students: Timothy Connelly, Braden Arritt, Michael Feiel, Ethan Cutting and Benjamin Belandres. We are also wishing many students luck that have their ACT coming up. We are looking forward to getting things back to normal so we have more activities to write about.
