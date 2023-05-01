Students had a great time at this year’s “Out of This World” prom at Airport Hilton on April 22. Congratulations to Prom King Reese Pesterfield and Prom Queen Kyle Top.
The Envirothon team won first place in the Smoky Mountain RC&D Council regional contest on April 14. Congratulations to Jeobanni Ayala-Gurrero, Anna Chambers, Lily Ruppert, Eli Whitehead and Emily Whitehead, who will be moving on to the state contest on May 2 and May 3. If they win this contest, the team will be traveling to Canada for the National Envirothon.
Congratulations to the State SkillsUSA winners. Mina Victory and Caleb King won first place in 3D Visualization & Animation; Caleb Hatcher won third place in Masonry; Alex Mason and Tyler Doar won third place in Robotics Urban Search & Rescue; Lily Dunn won second place in Welding Sculpture; Grayson Bradley, Cody Bradford, Ethan Henson, and Mareli Medrano won first place in Teamworks; Gracie Manning and Emily Suddareth won second place in Suitcase Display; and Evan Hale won third place in Cabinetry.
Congratulations to State HOSA Winners. Carlin Reiordan won first place in Medical Terminology and Anna Jones and Ellie Houseley won fifth place in CPR/First Aid.
Carissa Himmelspach, Laura Shadowens, and Tisha Welshan were all recognized at the Blount County Schools Go Be Excellent Awards. Carissa Himmelspach was named Health Services Employee of the Year. Congratulations to these excellent William Blount staff members.
The Spring Choral Concert will be held today, May 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $5 at the door. The Academy Choir and Combined Women Cadence and Singers will be performing.
William Blount FFA attended the East Tennessee Regional Awards Banquet in April and will be having its first annual chapter banquet in May to celebrate the numerous accomplishments of members. Members will be recognized for participation in Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events and earning Greenhand, Chapter, or State Degrees. A new chapter officer team for the 2023-2024 school year will be installed.
Finally, congratulations to the graduating class of 2023!
