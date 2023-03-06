Congratulations to the students of the month for March: Amen Angong and Ethan Henson for main campus, Blaine Bell for the Ninth Grade Academy, and Anna Chambers for career and technical education.
The William Blount Model UN Club members, representing Germany and Russia, “attended the University of Tennessee’s VolMUN conference for the eighth year in a row,” says club advisor Elise Harris. These members — including Mustafa Abbas, Jordan Hawkins, Aria Hoenie, Paige Johnson, Josie Longmire, Skylar McCarter, Sydney McCarter, Lily Ruppert, Audrey Taylor and Kayleen Whatley — had to “become specialists in their country’s policies by conducting extensive pre-conference research.” They worked with other students to generate solutions to world problems “in a fast-paced, high-stress debate environment.”
Congratulations to the three members who earned awards after attending the conference. According to Harris, “junior Lily Ruppert received a verbal commendation for her role in a historical simulation of the 1871 Paris Commune, junior Audrey Taylor received an award for managing an international nuclear crisis, and senior Sydney McCarter was named best delegate in the Social, Humanitarian, and Culture Committee.”
On Feb. 28, a book exchange with over 40 participants was held at main campus. Student Council advisor Amy Jones explained that Dixie Lewis of the school culture subcommittee had the idea. She said that the school culture subcommittee “is tasked with encouraging activities that would get more students involved during their time at William Blount and promoting a positive school climate.”
Emails were sent out to both students and teachers, and flyers were hung throughout the school to promote the event. Faculty members donated over 30 books, and students brought in many more to exchange. Students were able to donate unwanted books, browse new books, and ultimately bring new books home. All attendees were also entered into a drawing to earn a gift card to Southland Books and Cafe.
Junior Audrey Taylor was the winner of this drawing. Jones said that she loved seeing a girl pass on a book that she realized “was not for her.” During the exchange, Jones spotted another student with the book. She also enjoyed being able to recommend a book to a student who liked the same genre and seeing students discuss their excitement to read the books they selected.
Congratulations to freshman Air Force JROTC cadets Jonathan Chitwood, Madison Carter, Caitlyn Weinbaum and Lucas Nguyen, who competed in Level 2 of the National Joint Leadership Academic Bowl Competition. The annual Joint Military Ball, which had over 500 participants from 15 schools, was held on Feb. 17, and the annual Military Ball was held on Feb. 25. Col. Carmella Lawson said that students had “a great night full of fun and dancing” and that seniors were recognized “for their hard work and dedication to the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.