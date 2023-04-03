The William Blount High School agriculture program’s annual plant sale will begin this Thursday, April 6. Available plants include annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and succulents. The sale will be open from Monday-Saturday weekly until all plants are sold, with hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. On Friday, April 7, the sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both cash and checks are accepted as payment, and the money earned from the sale goes back into purchasing seeds, pots, and other supplies for the next year’s sale and funding field trips for the FFA chapter.
Congratulations to Carley Lawson, who earned the Middle and East Tennessee Affiliate NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing. According to teacher Miri Blair, “The award, powered by the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), recognizes ninth-12th grade women students for their computing-related achievements and interests as part of an effort to encourage a diverse range of students to choose careers in technology.”
There were over 3,300 applicants for this award from the United States and Canada. Lawson received this award for “outstanding aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing as demonstrated by computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access and plans for postsecondary education,” Blair said.
Congratulations to the Air Force JROTC Flying Knights Drill Team, which placed third overall in the Pioneer Drill Competition and brought home a total of three trophies, including one for Erdmann’s Element (third place) and one for Hodges’s Exhibition (second place).
The theater program presented the play “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” with opening night on Thursday, March 30, and the final show on Sunday, April 2.
Finally, seniors and juniors can purchase prom tickets during lunch from April 4-19. Tickets are $40 each.
Emily Whitehead is school correspondent for William Blount High School.
