It has been another exciting month at William Blount High School. Congratulations to the students of the month: Abby Thompson from the Ninth Grade Academy, Hayden Palmer from CTE, and Emma Ross and Chloe Spurling for the main campus.
Many state competition conferences have taken place this month. According to Miri Blair, “students (fourth place and higher) will represent Tennessee in their respective National competitions this summer.” A huge congratulations to the following students who placed fourth place or higher: Carlin Reiordan (third place in Medical Terminology), Makena Lindsey (fourth place in Pathophysiology), and Hannah McCammon (fourth place in Personal Care) for HOSA; and Aaron Sparks (first place in Coding & Programming) and Thomas Potter (fourth place in Cybersecurity) for FBLA.
A huge congratulations to the following SkillsUSA Medalists: Henry Myers (gold medal in Pin Design); Ella Conatser (gold medal in Cosmetology); Julia Kessler and Gracie Phinney (gold medal in Mechatronics); Aaron Sparks and Aaron Best (gold medal in 3D Visualization); TJ Criss, Victoria Orr, and Chloe Blair (silver medal in Crime Scene Investigation); Caleb Hatcher (silver medal in Masonry); Tyler Hensen (bronze medal in Criminal Justice); Sarah Nunez (bronze medal in Welding Sculpture); and Vanessa Vazquez and Zoe Mikles (Model) (bronze medal in Esthetics).
Colonel Carmella Lawson informed that “Cadet Tate Erdmann moved from the Alternate to the Primary list for the US Air Force’s Flight Academy Program.” She went on to explain that for the 200 available scholarships, over 1,300 cadets applied. The scholarship Cadet Erdmann received “covers transportation, room and board, academics, and flight hours to earn a Pilot Certificate” and has a value of $22,500.
Seventeen cadets went to a Curriculum in Action field trip at Greenville airport, and some cadets were given the chance to fly for the first time. Additionally, the William Blount Choirs returned from their New York City trip. There, they watched two Broadway musicals and went sightseeing; but, most importantly, they sang at Carnegie Hall.
Chris Clift, choir director, informed that “William Blount was given an invitation to sing at Carnegie Hall through the Choirs of America organization, which gathered choirs from across America to form three mass choirs totalling 650 students.” Rollo Dilworth, American composer and conductor of Temple University directed the choirs. William Blount choir students were included in a choir with Heritage, Lenoir City and Maryville High Schools; this choir contained about 165 students. William Blount, Heritage, and Lenoir City students and chaperones even traveled together after a year of fundraising. Clift said that “this event was tremendously rewarding for all involved and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Finally, the William Blount agriculture program’s Annual Plant Sale is coming to an end very soon. Stop by this week to get 25% off your purchase. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.