For William Blount High School students taking the PSAT test, the $20 fee is due to Michelle Harris this week. The test is meant as a practice SAT test and a National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test for juniors. As the school year progresses, the school still allows students to change to/ from virtual learning at the end of each grading period. The deadline for the most recent period has already passed. WBHS just ended a period of complete virtual learning in order for the school to be cleaned. Traditional learning for those who are traditional learners began on Nov. 30.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.