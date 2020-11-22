As we all know, this will be a rather unique Thanksgiving celebration for most of us. COVID is spiking hugely in Blount County, in our state of Tennessee, and in the country as a whole. Unfortunately, since there is no simple treatment, hospitalizations are ramping up as well. We know the precautions that have been advised, and they certainly make sense. In the midst of all this, I want to take a moment to highlight a few of the built-in precautions and defenses that our Creator has given us. A several-thousand-year-old Psalm of King David says, “I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Your works, and my soul knows it very well.” We tend to only notice when an infection wins out. But if our body was a sports team, our record would literally be about a trillion wins for every loss.
Often folks ask me how, in the midst of so many sick people, I manage to rarely get sick. Certainly, credit is owed to frequent hand-washing, masks and similar precautions. But the major credit goes to the One who gave us a sophisticated defense system able to ward off the vast majority of attacks. The human body is so stacked with complex equipment that we can’t even scratch the surface in a brief space like this. And we need this sophisticated defense, because even as you read this article your body is fighting a constant battle of life and death with a few million potential invaders.
Our first line of defense includes our skin, the largest organ in our body. The skin is complete with anti-bacterial components that are hostile to the potential invaders and the attack is usually thwarted right there. Intruders that try to make their way in through the gastrointestinal tract are usually dissolved by strong acids and digestive enzymes or surrounded by other defense cells and neutralized. The respiratory tract is no easy entry point either, with further defense cells, mucous sheets, and hair-like cilia that push the intruders back out or antibodies that destroy them.
If some infectious agents somehow make their way behind these initial lines of defense, they will not find a safe place to hide. White blood cells and a host of other defenders will search out, envelope and destroy them. And what if a virus, bacteria, or parasite gets past these initial defenses and inserts itself into some of your cells. Even once inside your cells, these attackers are not safe. Natural killer cells investigate these compromised cells and can detect subtle changes in them. When they identify the cell as infected, the natural killer cells surround the cell, penetrate it and destroy it.
Are we destined to be infected by the same infections over and over again? Not really. That’s why once we have immunity to say, measles, we will not be infected with it again. Antibodies in our body recognize and destroy invaders. But they do more than that. They produce an immune memory of the attacker and produce countless specific antibodies primed and ready for a future attack by that same infection. If the same strain tries to attack us in the future, those primed specific antibodies knock out the invaders before they can get a foothold. From one infection to another, there is tremendous variation in how long this immunity will last, and when it comes to COVID, the jury is still out.
Likewise, this God-given immune system is why vaccines work. The body is presented with some protein (or similar portion) of the potential invader. Our immune system produces antibodies to it. Then, if we are later exposed to the actual infection, we already are armed with pre-made antibodies that recognize the specific invader (COVID in this case) and go after it. This makes the odds of not getting the infection, or having a much milder case, much better.
I am more optimistic than some regarding the several COVID vaccine candidates. I am impressed and thankful for the speed with which they were able to develop and test them. There is, of course, no “no risk” options here (or in life in general). But I believe the risk of taking the COVID vaccine will be far less than allowing this infection to run rampant. So, I will be rolling up my sleeve as fast as it is offered.
In the meantime, as we observe this Thanksgiving in whatever way we are able, we can thank our Maker for the astounding system of defense He has built into our bodies. We are told that one day this body will be “sown a perishable body” and “raised an imperishable body.” If this body is just a weak reflection of the one to come, I’m looking forward to the new version. Thankful blessings on your year!
