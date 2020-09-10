The remarkable story of how one East Tennessee soldier’s unselfish and brave acts saved more than 200 Jewish-American soldiers in World War II continues to connect with people around the world.
It would have gone untold had his son, the Rev. Chris Edmonds, not delved into that dark past to uncover the bright light of bravery of his father, Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds.
Chris Edmonds has documented the journey of his father in a book titled “No Surrender: A Father, a Son, and an Extraordinary Act of Heroism that Continues to Live Today.” It came out in October 2019. He wrote it with author, journalist and screenwriter Douglas Century. HarperOne/Harper Collins published it.
The author went on book tours throughout the Southeast before COVID-19 shut them down. Book sales continued to do well and then just a few weeks ago, Edmonds was named a winner of the Christopher Award for his work.
Shining the light
Christopher Awards first were presented in 1949 and were established by Christoper founder Father James Kelly to celebrate media that “affirm the highest values of the human spirit.” Four other books won this time in the adult book category.
Other winners have included Dolly Parton. Categories include books, television and films.
“Their motto is ‘It’s better to light one candle than to curse the darkness,’” Chris Edmonds said.
Roddie Edmonds, a member of the U.S. Army’s 422nd Regiment, 106th Infantry Division, was one of thousands captured by German Nazis in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944. He spent 100 days as a POW in two different German stalags.
The Nazi soldiers who were holding Edmonds captive with more than 1,000 other Americans were separating out the Jewish soldiers and sending them to a place to presumably kill them.
The camp commander asked the Jews to identify themselves, but Edmonds had other actions on his mind.
He told the officer, “We are not doing that, we are all falling out,” Chris Edmonds learned though witnesses. Staff Sgt. Edmonds added, “We are all Jews here.”
Even after the Nazi officer pointed a gun to Roddie Edmonds’ head, he refused to do anything but provide his name, rank and serial number. Because of his actions, more than 200 Jewish-Americans were saved. He was only 25 at the time.
In another incident also known through witnesses, Roddie Edmonds and his men were still being held captive when they were told to leave the camp. Master Sgt. Edmonds told his men to act like they were sick and run for the barracks. They did that all day long and were finally left behind, only to be rescued by the Third Army. Roddie Edmonds must have known their rescuers were close, his son surmised.
Putting on detective hat
Roddie Edmonds passed away in 1985 and never talked about his acts of heroism. Chris Edmonds said were it not for a Google search he did on his father’s name years ago, he may have never uncovered the facts. Edmonds was only 26 when his father died.
“He would not want any attention,” Edmonds said. “He didn’t think anything else about it after they got out of that camp. He saved nearly 1,300 guys because that was his job, not just for the Army but to God. That is just who he was.”
Edmonds is senior pastor at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Maryville. He has traveled the world speaking about his father’s bravery and connecting with some of his soldiers. Roddie Edmonds was honored posthumously with Israel’s highest honor for non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during World War II. He was the first American to receive the “Righteous Among Nations” designation.
Last November at a Veteran’s Day event in New York City, President Donald Trump acknowledged Roddy Edmonds’ heroic actions during the war. One man in the crowd was Lester Tanner, one of the POWs who was serving under Roddie Edmonds and was witness to his lifesaving tactics. He is now in his late 90s. He and Edmonds’ son have forged a deep friendship.
Where credit is due
Looking back on all that has happened, Edmonds said it is God who can take credit for all that has been accomplished. He said his dad’s beautiful story lives on and hopefully serves as a guiding light for others.
The Christopher Award and the attention from its announcement is one more way that is happening, the proud son said. He also has to laugh when he thinks of his English teacher when he was a student at West High School in Knoxville.
“You would have to pick her up off the floor if you told her I had written a book,” he said. “Because she would have fainted. She would have been thrilled after you woke her up.”
It took Edmonds countless hours of research, traveling and putting the pieces of his dad’s story together. He calls it a labor of love and said his life is richer due to the people he’s met.
“I have met presidents to prime ministers to everyday folks just doing just as noble things as presidents but they are doing them in their church, their community, their synagogue.”
It has been a strange year by anyone’s standards. Edmonds has had to alter how he ministers to his church in this pandemic. The small church even has its own YouTube channel. He said with all that’s going with COVID-19 and the political divide, the pastor said he constantly reminds his congregation to focus upward.
“I do think better days are ahead,” he said. “I challenge our people to look up and get a different perspective. To listen to God closely and love everybody. That is our part. That is what we can do. I can’t be on the national level, but what I can do is open the door for somebody, or I can help them get their groceries in their car or I can take a meal to them or I can cross my neighborhood into one I am not normally in and build relationships with people who aren’t like me. What tends to happen is when we do that, we find we like each other.”
An extra aside in all of this has been the many people who have contacted Edmonds about their own family members who served in war. Many of them have begun their own dives into the past to find out more. One woman even told Edmonds she knows her dad, who served in the French Army, wrote her mother letters most every day during the war; those letters are somewhere in her possession.
‘I told her to find that box,’” Edmonds said. “There are treasures inside that box.”
What started out as the solving of a mystery has turned into a book and several accolades. When asked where does it go from here, Edmonds said the possibility exists the Roddie Edmonds story might one day be turned into a film. That truly excites the son.
“It helps dad’s legacy,” he explained. “Dad’s story is one of light and love to the world.”
