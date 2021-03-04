Webb School of Knoxville will host its spring Spartan Showcase, a Pre-K through 12th grade admissions open house event, on Sunday, March 28, beginning at 2 p.m., on the Webb School campus in West Knoxville.
At Webb’s Spartan Showcase, both prospective students and their parents can engage with Webb faculty, students and administrators, and experience, firsthand, the opportunities for their child to connect, imagine and grow at Webb School.
The free event will highlight Webb’s numerous offerings and programs, and will include tours of the campus and its leading-edge facilities. Visitors can explore Webb’s new Middle School Innovation Center that integrates engineering and robotics and promotes greater learning and collaboration; the Upper School Learning Commons, including a unique visualization lab, designed to engage students and teachers and promote higher learning and advanced research; and renovations to the school’s Central Building, providing a more intentional “front door” to the campus that celebrates Webb’s history and welcomes visitors in spaces that represent the school’ s commitment to excellence and community.
To register for Webb’s Spartan Showcase, go to webbschool.org/spartanshowcase.
