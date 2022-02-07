Webb School of Knoxville will host its spring Spartan Showcase, a Pre-K through 12th grade admissions Open House event, Sunday, Feb. 27, beginning at 2 p.m. on the Webb School campus in West Knoxville.
Webb School’s Spartan Showcase provides both prospective students and their parents the opportunity to engage with the people who know Webb School the best — faculty, administrators, students, and others. Beginning in the Bishop Center and continuing across campus, this free event will highlight Webb’s unique offerings and programs through interactive presentations, classroom tours and more.
From trying their hand at driving a 100-pound robot used at FIRST Robotics competitions to touring the Upper School’s cutting-edge visualization lab or the Middle School’s Innovation Center; from sampling lunchtime offerings in Webb’s Spartan Bistro to learning what “passion projects” students are working on for the Lower School’s Creative Genius Initiative, interested families will experience, firsthand, the opportunities for their child to connect, imagine and grow at Webb School.
“Beyond our impressive campus and first-rate academic, arts and athletic programs, Webb students, parents and teachers truly are a family,” says Michael McBrien, President of Webb School of Knoxville. “Our Spartan Showcase is an opportunity for us to share with the greater community our commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for each and every student and for prospective families to explore how we are making a positive difference in the lives and futures of all Webb students.”
To register for Webb’s Spartan Showcase, go to webbschool.org/
spartanshowcase.
