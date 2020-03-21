Emily Nicole Huffer, daughter of Mike and Becky Huffer, of Maryville, married Daniel Thomas Glover, son of Camille Glover and David Glover, also of Maryville, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Fairview United Methodist Church. The wedding was officiated by Roger Murphy. A reception was held at Tellico Village Yacht Club following the ceremony.
The bride is the granddaughter of Emily Horton and the late Richard Horton, of Savannah, Georgia, and Shirley Huffer and the late Earl Huffer, of Staunton, Virginia.
The groom is the grandson of Johnie and Dianne Williams, of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Emily Hancock of Jacksonville, Florida, and the late Marvin Glover, of Eatonton, Georgia.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Maryville High School and received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Clemson University. She is employed as a Surgical Services Performance Improvement Associate for the HCA TriStar division.
The groom is also a 2015 graduate of Maryville High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee Tech. He is employed as a Mechanical Engineer for Enfinity Engineering.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Her sister, Rachel Huffer served as Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids included: sister of the groom Amanda Glover, Megan Van Son Ferryman, Madeline Leonard and Emma Blackburn, all of Maryville.
The groom’s brother, Cory Glover served as Best Man. Groomsmen included: Austin Estes and Di’arra Mostella, both of Knoxville, Justin Ladd, of Clarksville and Tyler Luster, of Johnson City.
Flower girls were Lulu Jones, of Dalton, Georgia, and EV Liszka, of San Diego, California.
The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia and relocated to Nashville to begin their careers.
