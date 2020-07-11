Carleen Joiner, daughter of Jackie and Carl Joiner, of Bakersfield, California, married Jamey Leonard, son of James Leonard, of Kansas, on July 7, 2020. The ceremony was officiated by Shawn Carter Sr., former Blount County commissioner.
The groom is employed as a leader at DENSO. The couple resides in Friendsville.
