Donna Michels, daughter of the late Ralph and Rose Garner and the late Ronald White, married Joey Kimbrell Sr., son of the late Billy and Josephine Kimbrell, on Aug. 1, 2020. The wedding was held at Hickory Valley Baptist Church, in Friendsville. The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Danny Kelly. The reception was held in the fellowship hall of the church.
The bride is a William Blount High School graduate and is employed at The Hair Studio in Alcoa. The groom is a Greenback High School graduate and is employed at Worldwide Equipment in Knoxville.
The bride was escorted by her son, Eric Lynch. Donna Reed, of Maryville, served as the bride’s maid of honor. Son of the groom, John Kimbrell, of Lenoir City, served as the groom’s best man.
The newlyweds reside in Lenoir City.
