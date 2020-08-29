Olivia Grace Sanford, daughter of Scott and Beverly Sanford, of Murfreesboro, and Andrew Austin Giles, son of Michael and Rosanna Giles, of Maryville, were married on August 5, 2020. The wedding was held on the moss-covered bridge at Smithview Event Center in Maryville, with Keith Johnson, of East Maryville Baptist Church, officiating the ceremony.
The bride graduated from Rutherford Tutorial Academy, Murfreesboro, in 2015, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in history from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, in 2019. She will begin employment with Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance in late August.
The groom graduated from Maryville High School in 2015 and earned a Bachelor of Science with a double major in finance and accounting from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, in 2019. He is currently employed by CBBC.
The bride was given in marriage by her father. The bride’s sister, Lela Sanford, served as her virtual maid of honor. The groom’s brother, Jake Giles, served as distanced best man.
The newlyweds reside in Maryville.
