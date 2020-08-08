Jessica Maria Saprissa, daughter of Drs. Roberto and Myriam Saprissa, of San Salvador, El Salvador, and Ryan Mead McClenagan, son of Robert and Robin McClenagan, of Maryville, were married on July 2, 2020, in Maryville. The wedding was officiated by Mr. R.D. McClenagan, the groom’s brother.
Jessica graduated from Escuela Americana, in El Salvador, in 2010; attended Le Cordon Bleu, in Austin, Texas; and graduated from the Institut Paul Bocuse, in Lyon, France, in 2016. She is currently employed at Blackberry Farm.
Ryan graduated from Maryville High School, in 2006; attended Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, from 2006 to 2008; and received a B.A. from Culinary Institute of America in 2013. He is currently employed at Blackberry Farm.
The newlyweds reside in Maryville.
