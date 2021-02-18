There are so many reasons families uproot and choose to come here — from the proximity to the majestic Smoky Mountains to having the experience of all four seasons to top-notch schools and being closer to family members north or south.
Travis and Lauren Bookout can put a checkmark next to all of those and then some. This young couple and their two small children have called Blount County home for fewer than two months. They moved here from Monroe, Louisiana, after living there for eight years so Travis could become the new minister at Maryville Church of Christ.
He took over officially Jan. 10. The Bookouts have two sons, Levi, 2 and Oliver, 4. And while Travis and Lauren both said they loved where they were, they are thrilled to be here. She is originally from Oklahoma, and he, Texas.
Travis has been in the ministry since May 2008. His first church was in Dennison, Texas, where he served for four years before moving to Louisiana for his next assignment.
“We were very happy where we were in Louisiana,” Travis explained. “But Lauren’s parents live in Sevierville, so this is a good way to be close to grandparents. My brother lives in Franklin and Lauren has two sisters who live here. In Louisiana, we didn’t have family. With here, we are closer to family and closer to the mountains, which I am a a fan of.”
Lauren said her parents moved to Sevierville in 2014 and that she fell in love with the area after visiting on vacation years prior.
These two admit it’s a full-time job running after and raising two active boys. Lauren’s other interests include photography, which she has done for close to 10 years. Family and senior portraits are her specialty, but she hasn’t had time to devote to it recently. In addition, this minister’s wife managed a website magazine, katharosnow.com. That, too, has been sidelined for now.
Travis loves mountain biking so he plans to get out on the trails soon. He and Lauren are both excited to be living near the national park with a beautiful greenway system in the county. They’ve also discovered community hangouts like Vienna Coffee House, Southern Grace and the Capitol Theatre, for ice cream.
“We are seven minutes from anywhere,” Lauren said.
Maryville Church of Christ is a congregation with varying ages, from new families to “experienced Christians,” as Travis calls them. He and Lauren are both complimentary of the work this church has done for children and youth. Jessica Hazel is in charge of the programs.
This landmark church, which sits across from Foothills Mall, began in 1941. It was first located at the corner of Harper Avenue and Cusick Street. The present property, at 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville, was purchased in 1987, with completion of the building in 1988. A new Community Outreach Building was built in 2000.
This church also has a preschool program, called Stepping Stones, which has been around since the early 1980s. Families that don’t attend the church want their children enrolled. The Bookouts’ two sons will be attending.
For months, like most other churches, Maryville Church of Christ has transitioned back and forth with in-person worship and streaming services online. Travis said his congregants have both options, and socially distancing is part of their protocol. Currently 50% are coming to the physical church building while the other half is choosing to watch from home.
As if they needed any additional reasons to locate here, Lauren said she has a sister who lived here several years ago and attended Maryville Church of Christ. She told Lauren it was such a positive experience for her.
“For the last few years, she talked about what a great church this is,” Lauren said. “She said she has never been to a church that made her feel more welcome.”
The next item on this family’s to-do list is finding a house. They are living right now in church property. The two said houses are on the market here for a few hours or days before they are scooped up, but they remain hopeful.
This husband and wife are having a hard time processing the fact that parts of Louisiana and Texas are covered in ice and snow, at a time when this area was spared the biting cold and rough conditions. Travis said he is looking forward to experiencing first spring and fall.
“I’ve never been here to see the leaves change in the fall,” he said.
Lauren agreed she is eager to now be away from the Louisiana humidity and the threat of hurricanes, even though they were four hours from the coast. One high-powered hurricane last year still managed to find them, sending a tree into their house.
After getting to know Blount County, the Bookouts said they have found where they belong.
“The plan is to stay for as long as they will have us,” Lauren said.
“We would love for our kids to grow up here, go to high school here,” Travis added.
