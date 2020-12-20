For the past eight months, Jerri Britton and her Maryville Blessing Box have provided food and hygiene products to this community’s needy residents.
At the time she erected the box near her business, Volunteer Home Mortgage at 1033 W. Broadway Ave., she had no idea who would be taking from the box or how she would keep it full; she also knew she needed givers.
As word got out about the portable box, which is open 24/7 to anybody who stops by, residents stepped up to help.
People like Lindsey Plyler, a local State Farm agent. Plyler said she saw a post on social media from Laura Beth Denton of Allevia Technology, another local business. Denton was pleading for more people to purchase groceries and other necessities and place them in the box. Businesses could hold food drives or agree to stock the Maryville Blessing Box one day per month.
That plea resonated with Plyler. She had been looking for a way to give back and decided this was the perfect way to do that. She goes to the West Broadway location in the middle of every month to make sure the shelves are stocked.
“You can fill it up one day and it’s all gone the next,” Plyler said. She said last month, she came to restock and found only a few cans were left. Plyler said she donates mostly food, stuff like canned meat, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, rice dinners and mashed potatoes.
“I try to think if I was in that situation what would I need to make a meal,” Plyler explained.
She said there has to be at least $100 worth of groceries and supplies going out from the blessing box every day. It’s hard to know how many families rely on this generosity of strangers since they come at all times of the day and night, Plyler pointed out. “It’s a lot of people needing help.”
Britton is grateful that others have come along to help her. She said she too has come to the box and found it empty. She resupplies the shelves only to see them bare once again in an hour or so.
“There is such a need here,” Britton said.
Denton and the 23 other employees at Allevia Technology in Maryville have committed to shopping for supplies and stocking the box around the 10th of each month. Allevia answered the call when Britton said she needed extra support, Denton explained.
Tapping into resources
“We know (Britton) because she is a client of ours,” Denton said. “We do tech support and manage IT services for them.”
Britton contacted Allevia’s owner, Stefan Wilson, with a request for help, Denton said. Wilson was on board immediately and asked Denton to help spearhead the effort. Allevia now has Maryville Blessing Box as part of its give-back budget each month. As marketing executive for Allevia, Denton also has a presence on social media, where she asks others to join in.
Alevia employees help by going shopping to select items for the box. “We are excited to do that on a monthly basis for the Maryville Blessing Box,” Denton said.
It was Denton who told Brooke Heinsohn, digital marketing and business development for White Oak Construction & Restoration, about the blessing box. She saw an Instagram post from Allevia and was immediately interested.
“White Oak Construction & Restoration has been involved in the Blount County Community since 1978, and giving back is central to who we are as an organization,” Heinsohn said. “That’s why when I saw what (Britton) at Volunteer Home Mortgage was doing with the blessing box, I knew we had to help contribute.”
Heinsohn and White Oak began contributing to the box back in June. They fill it with everything from canned goods to bags of fresh potatoes, women’s care products, baby wipes and other personal hygiene products. Heinsohn said when the pandemic first hit, they stocked the box with children’s books.
“We wanted to lighten the load of parents who might be struggling to find a new work-life balance, while helping kids to continue to learn and grow,” she explained.
Keeping up with demand
They have been making these contributions about every six weeks. Heinsohn said her employer is happy to contribute because it cares deeply for Blount County. She also thanks Britton for getting this whole thing started. “It is special to see members of our community make innovative steps toward a bright tomorrow,” she said.
Over the course of the past few months, Britton has come to know some of the other givers. She said there is someone who comes by with day-old bread. Others have dropped off fresh fruits. Britton said one man stocked the shelves and had food left over; he knocked on her door and left the food with her.
That people also leave things like clothes and dishwashing detergent is also helpful, Britton said. Shampoo, soap and hand sanitizer are some of the items that are first to get taken, along with toothbrushes. “It’s sad to know that there are people needing shampoo,” she said.
There have been concerns made by other people about some who might be taking more than their share, but Britton said she doesn’t judge others. She put up the Maryville Blessing Box to serve others, so her mission is met. As long as there is need, the box will stay.
The list grows
In addition to people like Plyler, Heinsohn and Denton, there are clubs like Volunteer Action Civitan that also have stepped up to help. Brittion said some of her neighbors and even small children have come together to make a difference.
There is also a homeless woman who stops in to donate extra items, Britton said.
“There is a lot of giving right now,” she said. “I think it’s the holidays.”
Because it is so visible on West Broadway as cars drive by on their way toward U.S. Highway 411 South, many stop to take food for a meal or to place food there. Thousands of motorists pass by every day. Some are one-stop shoppers or stockers.
Some who stop have talked to Britton about their situations. Many are grandparents raising extra children, she said. Others are blue-collar workers who have had their hours reduced.
“It’s like running another business,” Plyler said, adding she does what she can and relies on the kindness of others to make it work.
To bring in more support would mean more people can be helped, Britton added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.