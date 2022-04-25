Becoming a teenager, getting a driver’s license, graduating high school, landing a great job and maybe marrying — these are all milestones a mother looks forward to celebrating with her child.
And while Carolyn Stinnett has been by Cory Chandler’s side almost every day of his life and helps blow out the candles on another year, other celebratory days are not in their future.
That’s something neither Stinnett nor Chandler had a choice in deciding. Those achievements were taken away when Chandler was a month old. He was the victim of shaken baby syndrome at the hands his birth father, who ended up serving prison time for the crime. His birth mother also served time in jail for failure to protect her child.
Stinnett received custody of Chandler before he turned 2 and now is his legal conservator. She is a blood relative.
Today, Chandler is 23 and relies on Stinnett and nurses for care 24/7. He spends his time in a wheelchair or bed and is nonverbal. Stinnett said he functions at a 6- to 9-month level because he was shaken at 1 month of age and then not taken for medical treatment for almost 24 hours.
In April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, this mom wants the message out that 20 seconds or less is all it takes to take away the bright future of a helpless child.
“He was born perfectly healthy,” Stinnett said. “He should have have finished college by now and be working at a job he enjoys, dating, enjoying life. Instead, he is confined to bed or his wheelchair, unable to do anything for himself. What a loss of potential.”
According to the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome, there are about 1,300 cases each year in the United States, with most of the children less than 6 months old. About a quarter of the victims die, and among those who survive 80% have lifelong disabilities.
For Chandler the lasting effects from that fit of anger more than two decades ago have compounded over the years. Stinnett said he suffered almost-fatal bouts of pneumonia that landed him in intensive care for 31 days. He continually suffers with airway issues. He has to wear a machine called an AIRVO to keep his airway open when he falls asleep, along with a machine to monitor his oxygen rate and heart rate. A Smart Vest helps keep goop out of his lungs. He requires suctioning of mouth secretions numerous times per day.
“There are four machines that go with Corey any time he takes an overnight trip,” Stinnett said.
Despite all of that, Stinnett said she made the decision long ago to provide Chandler with the best care and to give him every life experience she can. The two have been to 41 states and Canada. But they took no trips over the past two years because of the pandemic. Stinnett was so cautious she didn’t step foot inside a store or anywhere for more than a year.
A sign on her door reads “A special needs child lives here.” Stinnett said it was almost two years before she allowed visitors as the pandemic refused to go away.
“The pandemic closed our already narrow world,” this mom said. “We barely went anywhere or did anything out of fear Corey would get COVID.” She said they went to parks and other places where they could socially distance.
Now that things have improved and both of them have received COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, Stinnett said she would love to find an adaptive RV to allow her to load her son up and visit the other seven states in the continental United States.
With people spending more time at home during the pandemic, Stinnett said, she worried about the possible increase in child abuse and how it could be concealed in isolation. As she advocates for her son to get the services he deserves and requires, this mom speaks on a national platform about shaken baby syndrome, its victims and care.
She and Chandler hope to participate in the National Conference on Shaken Baby Syndrome to be held in Philadelphia in October. It will be their first in-person conference in two years. This mother/son duo will co-present “Your Shaken Baby Syndrome Survivor is Legally an Adult! Now What?”
The presentation will identify changes that will occur when special needs children become adults and steps parents can take to make that transition as smooth as possible, Stinnett explained.
She will likely share her frustrations over lack of available nurses and the one-year wait she’s having to get Chandler a new bed and wheelchair, since he outgrew his current equipment. A lift that helps move Chandler from bed to wheelchair is not functioning because it needs a battery she can’t get. She said Chandler qualifies for two nurses, but they’ve had only one for months. There is never any night assistance.
Stinnett continues to teach at the Blount County campus of Pellissippi State Community College. She teaches one class, but that’s a lot for someone who provides quality care for a special needs person. She admits it can be overwhelming and frustrating at times. The pandemic raised it to another level.
“We spent a great deal of time cuddling and reading books in bed, blowing bubbles in the yard, playing with musical toys, watching movies,” Stinnett said. “We tried to find the joy in everyday living. After Corey’s near-fatal bout with pneumonia, I promised to treasure every single day with him if he survived — and that’s just what we try to do — find the joy every day in just being together.”
Chandler was eligible for another year of services at William Blount High School but didn’t go because of the pandemic, she said.
The message can’t be any clearer: Never shake a baby. That Chandler has survived this many years is proof of his toughness and beautiful spirit, she said.
“He is the strongest person I know,” Stinnett said. “He fights furiously to survive every day and has endured more in 23 years than most of us do in a lifetime.”
