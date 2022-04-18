If the greening of Blount County or maybe just your own backyard is the goal for spring, Blount County Master Gardeners members have created an event with you in mind.
The annual Master Gardeners Plant Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine) on Saturday, April 30, at the Blount County Extension Office, 1219 McArthur Road, Maryville; the complex is known as the Blount County Operations Center. The recycling center is also located here.
It’s a new location for the plant sale in 2022, said Hilde Phipps, a master gardener and fundraising chair for the event. The theme is “Growing Plants, Growing Gardens, Growing Friends.”
Last year, the site was The Shed, but this new location has more space and is being developed into a place where gardens are being planted and bees are raised, all in the name of education.
“There are long range and big plans for out there,” Phipps said. “More favorable to the kinds of activities that Master Gardeners do.”
Extension Agent John Wilson said the long-range plans for the property include planting some demonstration gardens and turf grass areas to serve as outdoor classrooms. The effort is a collaboration between the Extension Office, Blount County Beekeepers Association, Blount County Master Gardeners, Blount County Mayor’s Office and the Blount County Highway Department, led by Jeff Headrick. Jim Cox is manager of the Blount County Operations Center.
The Agricultural Extension Office moved to this site in 2018.
The Blount County Beekeepers Association has gotten started on its part, establishing an apiary onsite. There are now 10 bee colonies, Wilson said.
“We will be be to host public events for school-age children and adult groups who want to learn about gardening and turf grass, honeybees,” he said. A small orchard and vineyard are also in the long-range plans, Wilson added.
Constructing a greenhouse and other structures can be added as funding is made available. Landscaping features for homeowners is also in the works. Wilson said there is already a rain garden on the premises and a bio-swale feature for water management. This is s collaborative effort by Blount County Soil Conservation District, Master Gardeners and Highway Department.
Better than a box store
This plant sale is much different from walking into a large retail shop and attempting to find what might grow in your yard. The event will be staffed with master gardeners who have gone through hundreds of hours of training. In addition, they volunteer on beautification projects around town, at places like the Blount County Public Library, Habitat for Humanity, Sam Houston Historic Schoolhouse, Townsend River Walk, Fairview Elementary School and the downtown streets in Maryville. New master gardener classes are held annually.
There will be plants native to this area, Phipps explained, perennials, annuals, herbs, shrubs and even a few trees. Trillium, may flowers, Heuchera, silver maple, pale blue irises, daylilies, yellow poppies, coneflowers, Black-eyed Susans, mint, lemon balm and many others, will be available for purchase, Phipps said.
The fact that many of these plants have been grown by the master gardeners themselves means they are experts at helping others be successful. Those who have questions on Saturday won’t have far too go to find answers.
“We expect to have 30 or more master gardeners on site the day of the sale,” Phipps said. “They will host booths ‘Ask a Gardener,’ ‘Smart Yards’ and also manage sales, discuss plants, help customers, traffic flow, etc.”
A spokesman from the Extension Office will be there on April 30, too, to provide an update on future plans for the site.
The focus is on service
Phipps estimates there will be a total of about 40 master gardeners who are working to make this annual event a success. Some of those will be behind the scenes making sure all goes smoothly.
“Blount County Master Gardeners are a passionate, hard-working group who have the hearts of teachers who just want to keep and make Blount County more beautiful,” Phipps said.
This service organization gave about 5,700 hours of service in 2021, earning more than 898 continuing education hours in the Master Gardener Program. That translates into a donated value of $154,000 helping the community. The goal is to train volunteers who can provide information on a variety of horticultural topics to others in the community.
There are more than 100 master gardeners in Blount County.
Along side the numerous plants that will be looking for new homes will be a section called The Back Porch. That is where shoppers can find garden art, signs and other decor. Gardening items geared toward children will also be offered here.
Susan Daffron is one of the master gardeners working on this year’s sale. She said there are sure to be lots of people who love getting outdoors to beautify their yards and community. This event can help with that.
“I am so excited about this year’s Blount County Master Gardener Plant Sale because not only does it provide quality, economical plants to the community, but also educational opportunities, and this year will be onsite at the Extension Office,” Daffron said. “This will give the community an opportunity to see the possibilities that exist at the new location and us a chance to share plans with them. ... Spring is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy nature, so why not try a little gardening?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.