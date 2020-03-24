The organizations in Blount County charged with helping the less fortunate are managing to do just that despite having to alter how they do it.
The Salvation Army launched its Free Friday lunch program months ago at Broadway United Methodist Church. It became a social gathering and safe place for the homeless, elderly residents of Maryville and Broadway Towers and others to come together and get a free soup-and-sandwich meal.
But fears of COVID-19 spreading has halted gatherings of more than 10, so Capt. Maureen Diffley made the decision the weekly meals would be takeout only until further notice. Last Friday, the first day with the new guidelines, saw 184 lunches go out the door. Some lined up in their cars along East Harper Avenue at the back of the church to receive their sack lunches; others walked up.
Diffley said things went smoothly, despite a downpour just shortly before distribution began. They had one soup instead of a choice and had everything prepackaged. She said her volunteers made 140 sandwiches before they started serving at 11 a.m. The distribution went until noon.
The week prior Diffley said they deep cleaned and then re-cleaned surfaces every 20 minutes while lunch was being served inside.
“People came and then left quickly,” she said. “They sat 6 feet away from one another. They just did it. We didn’t even ask them to. But when the CDC came down with the guidelines about gatherings of 10 or less, we knew we had to take it outside.”
That doesn’t just mean those who come for the meals. Diffley had to also make sure she didn’t have more than 10 volunteers in one place. They ended up setting up sandwich-making stations in the church hallway, keeping them at least 6 feet apart.
While the lunches have been served inside from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the curbside service will go from 11 a.m. to noon. Those in line at that time will be served.
Diffley said she feels good about what the Salvation Army and others are doing to serve this community’s most vulnerable with food. She does, however, worry about the homeless population, which now has nowhere to go during the daytime with stores, libraries and churches shut down. She is very concerned for those who live alone.
“A lot of our people live alone and don’t work,” Diffley pointed out. She said her volunteers call on some of them if they are provided with phone numbers. She said she wishes someone with appropriate space would open a temporary shelter for the homeless.
Evening meals are available
A free evening meal is served up each week at two Maryville churches. The Welcome Table was started at New Providence Presbyterian 11 years ago. It holds its dinners from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Then, Maryville First United Methodist became a second Welcome Table site nine years ago. It serves its evening meal on Thursdays. Both churches have closed their doors temporarily due to the pandemic.
So the Welcome Table has altered its process. Instead of a sit-down meal, both locations are now takeout only until further notice.
Chef Amelia Geis Scott overseas the program. Volunteers will be in the church parking lots from 4:30-5:30 p.m. each week handing out the free meals.
Last week was the first week to do the to-go-only meals, Scott said. They served up between 125 to 140 meals at both churches.
Because of the CDC guidelines, Scott has to limit the number of people in her kitchen preparing the food. The meals may look a little different than in the past, but every effort is made to provide the same level of quality and nutrition. Those who want the meals can call 681-0804 to find out if the meals are still being served curbside only.
The menu is typically available by calling that number, but Geis said she won’t be doing that for now.
Everybody is asked to stay in their vehicle while being served and no one will be allowed to receive large numbers of meals. People need to be present if possible, Scott said.
Residents in Broadway and Maryville Towers will have meals delivered to them.
In the early stage, it’s all about figuring out the logistics and making sure volunteers are healthy and remain so. Geis is grateful for the high school and college-age students who are helping out.
Word has gotten out about this change, Geis said. The regulars generally call the number for information.
“We will continue to do this ministry as long as we are allowed to,” Scott said.
Pantries continue their mission
Likewise, food pantries are no longer open to the public. Instead, at places like the Community Food Connection in Maryville, food bags are prepackaged and handed out the back door. Bob Haralson, president of CFC, said things have gone smoothly. He said every effort has been made to limit direct contact between the public and volunteers.
There is plexiglass between customers and workers as registration takes place, Haralson said. He added that CFC tries to limit to four the number of volunteers inside at any one time.
“We are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing,” Haralson said.
He said one problem they are having is volunteers being reluctant to come in for fear of getting COVID-19. CFC has many elderly volunteers. They are the most vulnerable. But so far, the pantry has managed.
“We are seeing 150 per day,” Haralson said of the client load. “Wednesday is our biggest day because we get produce in on Tuesday afternoons.”
As for when the crisis will be over, Haralson said no one can predict. He does feel like there will be more people seeking help.
“I am a little surprised it hasn’t happened yet,” he said. “We are geared up for that. We discussed buying more canned vegetables from Second Harvest two weeks ago.”
CFC relies heavily on monetary donations as well as food donations. It holds food drives on a regular basis at local grocery stores. Haralson said the next one, set April 17-19, will be at the Food City on West Broadway. It will be unmanned, with food bins set up instead of volunteers on-site.
Louisville Christian Assistance Center continues to provide emergency food as well. It is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It is providing drive-up assistance only right now.
In good times and bad
Chilhowee Baptist Center has been feeding the community for 30 years, said Director Rick Myers. He said they also are closed to the public and are offering prepackaged food bags to those in need.
The center is supported by its 75 members of the Chilhowee Baptist Association, Myers said. He said they serve 150 families each week. The center has even been partnering with churches to distribute food at their locations.
Those most recently partnering up with CBC are Mt. Carmel Baptist, Bethel Baptist, Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist and Broadway Baptist. Townsend and Walland are part of that service area.
“We serve 150 families per week with food and clothing,” Myers said. “We are probably kicking that up to 200 families this week. With the church distributions added, that will be 450 to 500 families.”
No one knows how long this pandemic will last and life returns to normal. Myers said his organization is looking at the possibility of delivering food.
“We are starting to develop teams,” Myers said. ‘We want to make sure we have transportation available if needed. I think our elderly are being taken care of right now but there are people who are just afraid to get out. When they are afraid to get out, we can transport to them.”
All of these community leaders said they are concerned for our elderly population. Diffley said her Friday lunches are opportunities for those who are isolated to have some human interaction.
Myers said he worries what the situation here will be like in a few weeks as people in the service industries — like restaurants and nonessential retail stores — will be seeking assistance.
As he stood in line at Second Harvest Food Bank to get food for Chilhowee Baptist Center, he said officials will do all they can to cover the needs here.
“For 30 years we have done this,” Myers explained. “Our intent is to keep doing this as long as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.