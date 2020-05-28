Tucked away in the small village of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, Ashley Groth Hillman and her family love long walks in their neighborhood and trips to the library.
But getting a good read isn’t a few short minutes away, as Cottage Grove doesn’t have a public library of its own. Population there was recorded at 6,192 in the 2010 census. Hillman and her husband, Nick, and their two children have to drive to larger towns that do have libraries.
Grace, 3, loves the book “Can I Be Your Dog” by Troy Cummings. Oliver, who is 5, loves “The Magic Treehouse” by Mary Pope Osborne.
So when the couple learned about Little Free Libraries a few years ago, they decided establishing one in their own front yard would do more than serve them — it also would provide books to other families in the neighborhood.
Little Free Libraries was started back in 2009 in Wisconsin when a man wanted to honor his mother, who was a teacher. He built her a cabinet that resembled a one-room schoolhouse and filled it with books. The idea took off globally. Books are placed inside and are conveniently located where the community is invited to take a book, add a book or bring back the one taken. The idea took off and today there are thousands of them across the world. Blount County has several.
A Blount County connection
Hillman is the daughter of Ruthie and Barry Groth. She is a 2000 graduate of Alcoa High School and also a Maryville College graduate. It was her parents who then purchased a Little Free Library kit from the nonprofit’s website and shipped it to the Hillmans for Christmas. In June of last year, they erected it near their driveway and began stocking it with books.
“Then COVID-19 hit,” Hillman explained. She said her family was hesitant to stock books that are traded among people while the virus making the rounds. That was when Nick went online and discovered that other Little Free Library builders had switched from a Little Free Library to a food pantry setup.
“We thought, ‘we’ll just test it out and see how it goes,’” Hillman said. They put a few canned goods in there at first. It seems the family made the right decision. A sign at the makeshift pantry says “Please Take What You Need.” As soon as they started putting food in the box at the end of their driveway, it would disappear.
Hilllman said she only goes to the grocery store once a week. One evening as they were taking their walk, they noticed all of the food in the pantry was gone. She figured it would be OK until her next shopping trip.
Others step up to help
“When we went out again the next day, it was full again,” this mom reported. Someone else in the neighborhood had filled the Hillman’s free pantry.
In addition to food, she said her family also started stocking the pantry with items like soap, sanitizer, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Those items were scooped up fast, she said.
The whole experience was made even more remarkable when this family was contacted by PBS NewsHour. Nick had posted on the Little Free Library’s website what they had done, and PBS reached out for an interview. The story was done by Hari Sreenivasan and Sally Garner. Sreenivasan is anchor of PBS NewsHour and a senior correspondent for the nightly program. The story aired on May 10.
The interview with PBS was done via Zoom, Hillman explained. PBS showed a video of the Hillman family with its converted pantry and also talked to them and others who had done the same thing.
“It was bizarre,” Hillman said of endimg up in a national story. She said during the interview, conducted by Garner, they took their computer outside on a table stacked on top of a tackle box so it would be at the correct height for the interview. It worked great, Hillman said.
The effects of coronavirus remain. Hillman said the pantry is currently stocked solely with food and personal care items. That will continue for the time being.
Little Free Library even has placed information on its website about keeping the sharing boxes sanitized daily.
A warm hug from the community
The food pantry, Hillman explained, was a way for her family to do something in these difficult times as people have lost their jobs. Everyone wants to feel like they are contributing, she said. It may help those who are still apprehensive about going into stores to shop or families who aren’t able to get to a food pantry.
Hillman added some also might fear the stigma attached to going to a food pantry for help. “So this might be a nonthreatening way for people to get food,” she said.
The family is hopeful COVID-19 will continue to lessen its grip over time and that temporary pantries once again can become Little Free Libraries.
The Hillmans have lived in Wisconsin, near Madison, for almost seven years. Ashley works for Safe Communities, a nonprofit, as the falls prevention program manager. Nick is on the faculty at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. They have bounced around to different locations, but find the time to come back to Blount County, especially in the winter months.
“Winter in Wisconsin is not ideal,” Hillman said. “I am a Tennessee girl. I always find time in January or February to come back for a week.”
Hillman has a brother, Dr. Travis Groth, who has a family practice at East Tennessee Medical Group. He and his wife, Jennifer, have two young daughters.
Hillman, with her food pantry, is hoping to instill important life lessons with the gesture.
“This pandemic is so difficult in so many ways,” she explained. “For our kids especially, we want them to see that they live in a big, big world and that it takes each of us doing our part to make it a better place. Not everyone is fortunate enough to have some of the things they have right now (food included), so that’s one small thing they, too, can do to help our own community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.