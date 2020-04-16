If murder and mystique are required elements for your reading pleasure, Wayne Zurl has you covered.
You could argue it’s in his blood. Zurl is a Townsend resident and retired New York police officer who started writing fiction in 2006 after moving to Blount County. With 20 years of work with the Suffolk County Police Department on Long Island, one of the largest municipal law enforcement agencies in New York and the nation, he was brimming with stories of murders-for-hire, serial killers and unimaginable plot twists.
His first published work was a novella, which was produced as an e-book and audiobook in 2009. His first full-length novel came out in 2011. The main character in his writings is Sam Jenkins, a detective who moves from the Big Apple to a small Tennessee town.
The latest from Zurl is “Festival of Felonies: A Collection of Sam Jenkins Mysteries,” available now. This one is a collection of stories. There is one novella, three novelettes and a long, short story included.
One of them centers on a war reenactment troupe, something Zurl also knows about since he wrote publicity pieces for Fort Loudon State Historic Site, where these type of events take place. Sound a little boring?
Not after Zurl puts in his personal touches.
“Although nothing like this ever happened down at Fort Loudoun, nobody wants to read about things that don’t have a murder in them,” the author said. “So I threw in a grisly murder where a guy gets killed with a tomahawk.”
If that one doesn’t interest you, there’s more. “Festival of Felonies” also contains a story Zurl called “Have You Considered Voodoo?” This one delves into the world of an animal serial killer.
Two of the book’s offerings take on some controversial topics — mass school shootings and shootings by police officers of unarmed suspects. Zurl said he wrote his story about a fictional mass shooting at a school in Blount County just after the Newtown, Connecticut, massacre. His publisher at the time wouldn’t publish it.
With these now in print, Zurl said he wanted to tell the parts of the true-life dramas that often get overlooked.
An insider perspective
“I watched a lot of television news after the actual incidents upon which I based the stories and wondered why no one either on the network newscasts or the talk shows brought on someone — an acknowledged expert — who could have shared an unbiased, objective opinion about the ramifications of common sense gun control in the case of a mass shooting and the laws governing justification in the use of deadly physical force in the case of a police shooting,” Zurl explained. “Without timely and competent information on these complicated and serious topics, the rumor mill flourishes and people form and spread uneducated stories that influence many opinions. More people formed opinions by listening to social media than actual fact.”
He added he wanted to use a piece of fiction full of legal and practical elements in an attempt to provide some education to those who might be interested. The story he wrote about the police shooting was loosely based on the incident in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.
In addition to these fictional offerings in “Festival of Felonies,” Zurl hands readers something a lot less controversial with humor he describes as Woody Allen-ish. Zurl said his goal with this one was to write like it was one of Allen’s movies.
“I took a whole bunch of quirky characters that I have met over the years and put them into a story,” he said. “I made it a circus to read about. I hope if Woody would have read this thing he would have said, ‘Yeah, I think I can make a movie out of that.’”
Adding a sense of humor
That Allen was able to make Zurl laugh with his dry, intellectual wit was a great gift, Zurl said. He added that Allen developed many characters like the ones he met on his New York police beat for years.
As for Zurl’s own sense of humor, it is irreverent, sarcastic, dry and a little dark, he would say.
“I think like many cops, you have to let lots of the horror go and find some humor in otherwise offbeat things,” he said. “Without the humor, plenty of good detectives would have to trade in their Harris Tweed sport coats for straight jackets.”
Murder doesn’t creep into every Sam Jenkins case and Zurl’s writing. Real detectives don’t catch a homicide case every week, he said. In this recent anthology, one of the novelettes is called “A Fire and Old Ice” and involves an arson. His third book, “Heroes & Lovers,” centers on a kidnapping, and “A Can of Worms” has Jenkins investigating an old rape case.
When he first started writing, Zurl said he figured his readership would include mainly cops or retired cops; that didn’t turn out to be the case. Instead, women over 50 seem to love these Sam Jenkins tales of crime in rural Tennessee. Jenkins ends up in a town Zurl has named Prospect, Tennessee, after a community here.
Turns out, cops aren’t recreational readers, Zurl said. Women on the other hand purchase more than 60% of all fiction. That’s why he likes to throw in some good female characters.
His wife, Barbara, serves as proofreader and also enjoys the crime novels as a recreational reader. The two have been married for more than 50 years. Travel is their passion together.
Recalling worst cases
Two of the worst cases he worked as a New York cop have made it into his books. One is written about in “Murder in a Wish-Book House,” part of the anthology “The Great Smoky Mountain Bank Job and Other Sam Jenkins Mysteries.” The crime scene looked like an explosion in a blood bank, Zurl said.
The other case was his most frustrating, involving an employee of the police department who didn’t exist in records before 1953 when he joined the Army.
With “Festival of Felonies” out there, Zurl isn’t slowing down. He is working on his next Sam Jenkins saga. In all, 27 of his Sam Jenkins novelette mysteries have been published as e-books and many as audio books.
His full-length novels include “A New Prospect,” “A Leprechaun’s Lament,” “Heroes & Lovers,” “Pigeon River Blues,” “A Touch of Morning Calm,” “A Can of Worms,” “Honor Among Thieves,” “A Bleak Prospect” and “Sins of Eden.”
This author has won Eric Hoffer and Indie Book awards and was a finalist for a Montaigne Medal and First Horizon Book Award. He is a member of International Thriller Writers.
While writing wasn’t the way Zurl earned his living, he takes the challenge seriously. He hired a coach in the beginning and also participated in some online writing groups. He said the best piece of advice he got from a fellow writer was from Robert B. Parker, in an interview he gave. Readers of Zurl have remarked he has a similar style, especially with Parker’s Jesse Stone series.
“When asked why his writing was so successful, (Parker) said, ‘Because it sounds good,’” Zurl explained. “That made sense to me. He went on to say that when you think you have a finished product in your hands, go back and read it aloud to yourself as if you were making an audio book. You want everything to flow seamlessly. If you find bumps, smooth them out. One word should flow into the next. All the sentences should have the right number of syllables. In short, your story or book should ‘sing’ to you.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.