After leaving Blount County and later moving to Nashville, Sherry Lynn Garland was right where she needed to be to launch a solo music career.
Or so she thought.
She mingled and worked in the right circles and met entertainers like Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney through her association with producer Norro Wilson. Garland was ready to make a name.
As she explains it, her career was “at radio,” meaning she was being marketed to secondary radio stations. The plan had been to move her up to main stations, Garland said.
Then, life happened. Over the next few years, Garland would begin caring for her sick mother, Ann Garland, who died in 2017. She went through a difficult divorce. And just months after burying her mother, Garland’s sister, Becky Garland Rains, was injured in a horrific car accident in which Rains’ husband died.
The couple were in a convertible sports car and were struck by a cement truck, Garland said. Rains was left a quadriplegic.
“Life fell apart,” Garland, who will perform in Townsend on Saturday, said via phone from her Kentucky home, where she’s lived for years. She became caretaker for her sister, who spent 19 agonizing months in medical care facilities.
It was after Garland got to Kentucky that she began to write and sing gospel songs, a left turn from the country-pop she had previously performed. She moved there when her mom became ill so they could be near family.
To say it’s been a long haul is an understatement, yet Garland said she clung to her faith and began sharing it through music. When she brought Rains home from the hospital, doctors told her that her sister would never walk, never have movement in her limbs or even be able to move her head.
That news didn’t deter either of them. Garland said she helped Rains become stronger by getting her to sing; Rains, before that, couldn’t even take a drink of water and had trouble swallowing. Singing helped her over that hurdle.
Faith is seeing your sister in this state and not giving up. Garland said she would encourage her to move her toes every day. And then it happened, on Easter Sunday, Garland said.
Today, Rains has movement in her arms, can move her head in all directions, still keeps her toes moving and her spirits high. Both of these sisters have hope that she will walk again.
The singing was such fun and a source of therapy that Rains joined Garland’s band, Green Teal Apples. Rains sings background vocals, lead vocals, harmonica and percussion; Valerie Ann Sharp also sings background vocals and plays the acoustic guitar. Garland’s instrument of choice is also the guitar.
Sherry Garland and the Teal Green Apples are coming to Townsend to perform on Saturday, July 3, at the Wood N-Strings Pickin’ Porch. There is no cost to attend. Garland writes her own inspirational songs and they also cover other artists.
She is most known for her song “I See Red,” which she recently wrote.
Videos of their performances are available on YouTube and more information can be found at her website, SLGFire.com.
Garland said she doesn’t miss Nashville. She looks back now and knows she was in the right place at the wrong time. Life tragedies have a way of bringing people back on the ground, she said.
“I feel like I was with the right people, but my heart was not in the right place,” this singer-songwriter said. “God had a different vision for me.”
Other tragedies have befallen this family. Garland said her half-brother also was injured in a car accident, in 1981, and suffered a severed spinal cord injury. He was in a wheelchair for 15 years before dying by suicide, Garland said. This accident was 36 years before Rains’ fateful day.
It will feel like coming home for Garland. She grew up here and attended Walland Elementary and Heritage High. Her dad’s side of the family — the Garlands — have deep roots here. Her great-grandfather, Charlie Garland, was one of many whose home in Cades Cove was displaced to create Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Before the pandemic, Garland and her band had been playing for nursing homes, but that ended when COVID-19 hit. She said she wants to get back out there and share her victory songs, whether it’s in her own backyard or through videos. She is grateful to Connie and Mike Clemmer at the Pickin’ Porch for this opportunity.
Sharing the love of Jesus through song is now her focus.
“I am now where I am supposed to be,” Garland said. “Where God wants me.”
