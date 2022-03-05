Sunshine yellow jonquils are blooming in the back yard. Sunshine yellow forsythia is blooming in the front yard. Purple wildflower — the name of which escapes me at the moment — are springing up in the pots on the patio as well as at the upper portion of the hill in the back.
Spring. That’s a good word for what these small plants do, with their sudden, expected yet unexpected, grab for attention.
One day, the yard is brown and barren; the next, it’s popping with color all over. Maybe that’s why the season is called “spring,” perhaps?
Come on in, springtime.
We’re all anxious to welcome you back again after a long winter, not necessarily a harsh winter in terms of weather; more like a harsh winter of the soul.
It’s not quite over yet, but hope blooms like these flowers when the sun smiles on the awakening land and the air is scented with new growth.
Remember the old saying, “This, too, shall pass?” The transition from winter to spring reminds me of that, although another saying I’ve seen gives a caveat to consider: “This, too, shall pass. It might pass like a kidney stone, but it WILL pass.”
2021 was like that kidney stone for many of us. In my case, a significant reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, followed by a wreck in May in which my shoulder took quite a beating, followed by more pandemic and, from all indications, another bout with COVID and/or a virus or two of undetermined origin, left me feeling like a wrung-out dishrag, a feeling that continued in 2022 and resulted in a timeout from everything for a few weeks after obligations of work and holidays were finished.
Now, like the return of the flowers and wildflowers that I so enjoy, I’m lifting my head to the sun and rebirthing into a new season.
Shoot, I’m even starting to clean the house. Must be springtime magic at work! I am actually looking forward to getting more and more done, although I do still have to bribe myself: “If you work for 30 minutes in the den, you can have a second cup of coffee this afternoon,” I tell myself.
I know that once the work begins, I’ll get interested and excited about the “excavations” and the progress I’ll make and keep at it longer than the allotted time.
There’s buried treasure all over the house to be unearthed, too.
When I worked in the den last week, some photographs and genealogical information I had forgotten about came to light.
Some other things are not so delightful, such as a tattered tote bag, circa 2017, with condiment packets from a fast-food place lining the bottom along with a collection of nasty, sticky pens topped with what can only be called “junk.” The end result is that two boxes on top of a short filing cabinet were emptied and the contents properly organized or disposed of. And, the path through the den is getting wider and wider.
It feels good to get some things done, good to see the flowers in bloom, good to have something to look forward to. Perhaps that anticipation — that hope for tomorrow — is the secret to staying positive.
I’m reminded of Bible verses from Solomon’s Song of Songs (NIV), chapter 2, verses 12-13a: “Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come, the cooing of doves is heard in our land. The fig tree forms its early fruit; the blossoming vines spread their fragrance.”
What a lovely thought, as fresh today as when it was penned centuries ago. It’s a surety we can all hold onto, and relish.
