Fifty years have passed since I walked the halls of Everett High School.
The passage of time is obvious every time I look in the mirror and see the gray hair and wrinkles, every time I hear the creaking of my knees when I first stand up in the morning and take a few steps. How did this happen? Talk about a shock!
My classmates and I may not be 18 years old anymore, but we can go back in time for a few hours later this year and celebrate our high school days when the upcoming 50-year reunion is held.
A Facebook page called Everett ’73 Reunions recently posted the following message, which was emailed to me by a classmate, Joyce, since I’ve been off Facebook for several years:
“Due to the small number of attendees in the past, this may be our last organized reunion. So please spread this information to other classmates who may not be members of this group. We are in the planning stage and would like your suggestions as to the date, time, etc., to maybe generate more interest. Please post your suggestions in this group and we will review and make an announcement with the final details. We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you in the near future!”
Joyce also put me in touch with another classmate, Diane, one of the reunion organizers. Diane said, “We are currently checking out pavilions as well as other venues and hope to have a date in the next couple of weeks. We are looking at early summer.” She also suggested letting other classmates who may not have been in contact in the intervening years know about the shindig. For more information, email her at elizabethwelch7@gmail.com.
I have only attended two of the organized reunions, our 35th in 2008 and 40th in 2013. Until the 35th, I had no desire to go although I didn’t mind publicizing it for those of a mind to do so. My theory was, if I haven’t seen some of these folks in 35 years, why would I want to see them now? I think it was more that I didn’t want them to see me. After all, I was not that slim, pretty, exceeding shy little 18-year-old anymore.
I ended up going because Diane and a couple other former classmates used undue pressure (a massive guilt trip) to force me into it. Yes, I went, figuratively kicking and screaming — and ended up having an absolute blast. When the 40-year reunion rolled about in 2013, my attitude had completely reversed. I eagerly attended and once again, had a delightful time.
The best part of these reunions was reconnecting with old friends as well as making new friends of some folks I knew only casually in high school. Many of us stayed in touch via Facebook, adding other classmates to the mix, and met for informal gatherings several times. Some groups have formed such a strong bond that they still meet for dinner and even take trips together.
We’ve lost several classmates over the years, too. I have tried to keep a tribute page with their yearbook photos and obituaries to honor their memory at our reunions. If you know of any who have passed away, please email me their names and dates of passing at LindasInkyFingers@comcast.net.
If you are a fellow graduate of the Everett High School Class of ’73 and have the same argument against attending our 50th reunion as I did the 35th in 2008, you might want to reconsider. Just because you haven’t seen old classmates in 50 years doesn’t mean you won’t be blessed at meeting them again now.
