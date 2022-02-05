I have two children. My son is now 39 and my daughter is 40, but when you get the two of them together, I get visions of when they were much younger and conversations went something like this:
“Mama, Adam got a bigger piece of apple than I did!”
“Mama, make Emily stop looking at me!”
My first real memory of sibling rivalry between the two was when Adam was just beginning to get his feet under him and toddle through the house. Emily, a year older, wasn’t a fan of that. One time in particular stands out. Emily ran to another room, enticed her brother to follow, then when he got close enough, she slammed the door in his face. Literally. Picture this scene: We were living in Louisiana at the time, newcomers to a very small, rural community and didn’t know a soul. My son was screaming like a banshee, blood pouring out of his lip where the door met his front tooth, I’m doing my best to comfort him, and the front doorbell rings. It was a lady inviting us to come to church …
Heaven knows what that poor soul thought she was walking into when I opened the door with a screaming toddler in my arms, holding a washcloth to his bloody lip, and another child not much older wondering just what kind of trouble she’d gotten herself into standing behind me, holding onto my leg. I’m sure I was not much more composed than the children! As it turns out, the lady helped me look at Adam’s lip — as I recall, she was a nurse — and we figured he was going to survive. Talk about providential timing!
I told Emily later on when everything had calmed down that she needed to be careful how she treated her little brother. “You’re bigger than he is now, but one of these days, he’s going to be bigger than you,” I warned her. I couldn’t help but think of my prediction about 10 years ago, on a warm Easter Sunday when we were all at Emily’s home for a celebration … and Adam, now a foot or more taller than she is, had her in a headlock with her nose in his sweaty armpit. Do I have a photo of that? Oh, yes. Don’t say I didn’t warn you, Emily. Thank goodness, the sibling rivalry is now all in fun. They’d both give their right arm for the other, but that doesn’t keep them from good-natured competition when the time arises.
The occasion of my 67th birthday a couple of Tuesdays ago was one of these times. Both of the kids texted early in the day, and my daughter-in-law texted an audio in my sweet little 3-year-old grandchild’s voice, wishing me a happy birthday.
The rivalry over who was “the good child” began that evening. Emily and her four kids brought pizza for a birthday supper, and as we were devouring our pizza, Adam called. Of course, Emily razzed him about being the good child since she brought food, but he was not to be outdone. “Oh, yeah?” he told her. “Beat this,” and he texted the “happy birthday” audio from his little girl.
“Well, he does have a point,” I innocently stated, finishing off a piece of pizza.
Emily couldn’t let him win, so she told her kids, “We have to one-up Uncle Adam,” so with the help of the older three, Emily got her 1-year-old to say something close to “happy birthday, Mamaw” on video and sent it to both her brother and me. In fact, I think she sent it to him first. Yep, that’s a pretty good step toward being the favorite, but Adam was undaunted.
“Wait till Mama sees the birthday present I’m bringing her Saturday,” he said. “Then there will be no question on who’s the good child.”
When Adam came by that Saturday, he was smirking as he replaced the bolts on the legs of an old coffee table. I told him to set it in his old room, and he said, “I’ve got plans for this table,” and began moving my television set from the corner of the living room where it’s been since we bought it at least 15 years ago, before he moved into a place of his own. It still works; but Adam had something else in mind. He and his wife recently bought a new, larger, big screen TV and decided I needed their old one, so what better time to bring it over than as a birthday present! It wouldn’t fit on the old TV stand, so the coffee table was used instead.
I have to admit, Adam has won this round. It’s certainly been nice to watch shows in all their HD glory on a screen double the size of the old TV, and also to be able to read the TV guide without having to use binoculars.
Emily conceded defeat … this time. I wonder what’s coming up on Mother’s Day?
Ah, yes, sibling rivalry at its best. I can get used to this!
